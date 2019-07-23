Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 699.99 crore, up 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.99 crore in June 2019 up 6.54% from Rs. 657.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.01 crore in June 2019 up 11.94% from Rs. 45.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.25 crore in June 2019 up 12.16% from Rs. 99.19 crore in June 2018.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.87 in June 2018.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 522.55 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.