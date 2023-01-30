Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.13 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,091.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 1,068.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.32 crore in December 2022 down 39.09% from Rs. 122.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 191.26 crore in December 2021.