Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.13 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,091.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 1,068.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.32 crore in December 2022 down 39.09% from Rs. 122.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 191.26 crore in December 2021.

Kajaria Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,091.13 1,077.76 1,068.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,091.13 1,077.76 1,068.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 264.22 239.82 224.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 225.71 211.11 247.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.50 0.99 -22.24
Power & Fuel -- -- 223.42
Employees Cost 116.58 113.83 106.60
Depreciation 32.53 33.65 28.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 397.05 382.60 104.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.54 95.76 155.77
Other Income 7.48 7.63 7.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.02 103.39 163.19
Interest 8.31 3.16 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.71 100.23 160.18
Exceptional Items -- -3.66 --
P/L Before Tax 99.71 96.57 160.18
Tax 26.05 27.68 35.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.66 68.89 124.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.66 68.89 124.73
Minority Interest 0.66 0.97 -2.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.32 69.86 122.02
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 4.39 7.68
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.39 7.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 4.39 7.68
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.39 7.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
