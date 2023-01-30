English
    Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.13 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,091.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 1,068.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.32 crore in December 2022 down 39.09% from Rs. 122.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 191.26 crore in December 2021.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,091.131,077.761,068.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,091.131,077.761,068.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials264.22239.82224.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.71211.11247.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.500.99-22.24
    Power & Fuel----223.42
    Employees Cost116.58113.83106.60
    Depreciation32.5333.6528.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses397.05382.60104.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.5495.76155.77
    Other Income7.487.637.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.02103.39163.19
    Interest8.313.163.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.71100.23160.18
    Exceptional Items---3.66--
    P/L Before Tax99.7196.57160.18
    Tax26.0527.6835.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.6668.89124.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.6668.89124.73
    Minority Interest0.660.97-2.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.3269.86122.02
    Equity Share Capital15.9215.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.674.397.68
    Diluted EPS4.674.397.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.674.397.68
    Diluted EPS4.674.397.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited