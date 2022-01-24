Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.23 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.23 crore in December 2021 up 27.43% from Rs. 838.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.02 crore in December 2021 up 2.59% from Rs. 118.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.26 crore in December 2021 up 1.62% from Rs. 188.22 crore in December 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.48 in December 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,267.20 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.74% returns over the last 6 months and 59.34% over the last 12 months.