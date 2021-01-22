Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 838.32 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 838.32 crore in December 2020 up 13.09% from Rs. 741.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.94 crore in December 2020 up 93.27% from Rs. 61.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.22 crore in December 2020 up 61.62% from Rs. 116.46 crore in December 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 7.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.87 in December 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 795.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.29% returns over the last 6 months and 44.84% over the last 12 months.