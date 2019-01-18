Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 758.56 crore, Up 14.73% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 758.56 725.31 661.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 758.56 725.31 661.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 190.74 201.68 167.27 Purchase of Traded Goods 109.48 89.89 80.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.68 -23.49 7.63 Power & Fuel 154.81 161.72 120.92 Employees Cost 85.73 84.07 78.97 Depreciation 22.18 22.53 22.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 100.65 102.53 95.48 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.65 86.38 87.70 Other Income 4.53 4.59 1.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.18 90.97 89.47 Interest 3.63 4.52 5.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.55 86.45 84.25 Exceptional Items -- -3.41 -- P/L Before Tax 99.55 83.04 84.25 Tax 33.66 32.41 31.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.89 50.63 53.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.89 50.63 53.11 Minority Interest -1.09 -0.43 1.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.80 50.20 54.31 Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.06 3.16 3.42 Diluted EPS 4.07 3.15 3.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.06 3.16 3.42 Diluted EPS 4.07 3.15 3.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited