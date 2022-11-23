 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kajal Synthetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

 

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.00 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.00 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.04 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.00 -0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.09 0.00
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.09 0.00
Interest 0.94 0.92 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.97 -1.00 -0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.97 -1.00 -0.80
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.97 -1.00 -0.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.97 -1.00 -0.80
Equity Share Capital 1.99 1.99 1.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.84 -5.03 -4.02
Diluted EPS -4.84 -5.03 -4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.84 -5.03 -4.02
Diluted EPS -4.84 -5.03 -4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 23, 2022