English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kajal Synthetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

     

    Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.000.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.000.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.040.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.00-0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.050.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.090.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.090.00
    Interest0.940.920.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-1.00-0.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.97-1.00-0.80
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.97-1.00-0.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.97-1.00-0.80
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.84-5.03-4.02
    Diluted EPS-4.84-5.03-4.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.84-5.03-4.02
    Diluted EPS-4.84-5.03-4.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Kajal Synthetic #Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm