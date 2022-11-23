Kajal Synthetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
|Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.00
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.00
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.00
|-0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.09
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.09
|0.00
|Interest
|0.94
|0.92
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-1.00
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|-1.00
|-0.80
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|-1.00
|-0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|-1.00
|-0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.84
|-5.03
|-4.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.84
|-5.03
|-4.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.84
|-5.03
|-4.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.84
|-5.03
|-4.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited