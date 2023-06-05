Kajal Synthetic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 86.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 86.84% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 71.25% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.