    Kajal Synthetic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 86.84% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 86.84% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 71.25% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.07-0.09
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.07-0.09
    Interest0.210.940.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-1.00-0.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-1.00-0.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-1.00-0.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-1.00-0.93
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-5.03-4.67
    Diluted EPS-1.35-5.03-4.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-5.03-4.67
    Diluted EPS-1.35-5.03-4.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am