Kajal Synthetic Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2019 up 11.06% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019 down 88.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019 down 11.02% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.
|
|Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.50
|0.39
|1.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.50
|0.39
|1.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|0.32
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.05
|-0.05
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|0.27
|1.27
|Interest
|2.15
|1.07
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.80
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-0.80
|-0.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|-0.80
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|-0.80
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|-4.03
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|-4.03
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|-4.03
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|-4.03
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited