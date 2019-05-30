Kajal Synthetic Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2019 up 11.06% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019 down 88.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019 down 11.02% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.