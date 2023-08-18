Kajal Synthetic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 35.9% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 15.4% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.