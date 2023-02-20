 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kajal Synthetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 105.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 105.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.060.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.060.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.080.06
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.010.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.03-0.07
Other Income0.00----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.03-0.07
Interest0.940.940.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.00-0.97-0.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.00-0.97-0.91
Tax--0.00--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.00-0.97-0.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.00-0.97-0.91
Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
Diluted EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
Diluted EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm