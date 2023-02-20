Kajal Synthetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 105.56% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.06 0.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.06 0.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.06 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.03 -0.07 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.03 -0.07 Interest 0.94 0.94 0.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.00 -0.97 -0.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.00 -0.97 -0.91 Tax -- 0.00 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.00 -0.97 -0.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.00 -0.97 -0.91 Equity Share Capital 1.99 1.99 1.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.03 -4.84 -4.55 Diluted EPS -5.03 -4.84 -4.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.03 -4.84 -4.55 Diluted EPS -5.03 -4.84 -4.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited