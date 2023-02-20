English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kajal Synthetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 105.56% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 105.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
    Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.060.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.060.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.03-0.07
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.03-0.07
    Interest0.940.940.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.00-0.97-0.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.00-0.97-0.91
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.00-0.97-0.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.00-0.97-0.91
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
    Diluted EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
    Diluted EPS-5.03-4.84-4.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Kajal Synthetic #Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm