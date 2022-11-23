Kajal Synthetic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.