Kajal Synthetic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 86.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 86.84% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 62.59% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
|Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.21
|0.94
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-1.00
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-1.00
|-0.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-1.00
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-1.00
|-0.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.01
|0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|-1.01
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-5.09
|-4.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-5.09
|-4.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-5.09
|-4.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-5.09
|-4.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited