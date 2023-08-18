English
    Kajal Synthetic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 35.9% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 4.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----0.00
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.06-0.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.06-0.09
    Interest0.790.210.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.85-0.27-1.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.85-0.27-1.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.85-0.27-1.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.85-0.27-1.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.21-0.06-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.06-0.33-1.01
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.32-1.06-5.07
    Diluted EPS-5.32-1.06-5.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.32-1.06-5.07
    Diluted EPS-5.32-1.06-5.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 03:22 pm

