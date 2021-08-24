Kajal Synthetic Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2021 down 12.88% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 down 23.82% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021 down 27.59% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.