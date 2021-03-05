Kajal Synthetic Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 71.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 71.29% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020 down 14.43% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 73.83% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2019.