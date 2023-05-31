Kaiser Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 54.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 54.04% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 87.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Kaiser Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 28.22 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.66% returns over the last 6 months and -51.09% over the last 12 months.