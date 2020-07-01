Kaiser Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 3.09% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 1633.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 1.32 on April 29, 2020 (BSE)