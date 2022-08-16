 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaiser Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 27.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaiser Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 131.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 67.35 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 475.64% returns over the last 6 months and 17,623.68% over the last 12 months.

Kaiser Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.12 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.12 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.02 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 0.02
Interest -- 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.02
Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.26 5.26 5.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaiser Corp #Kaiser Corporation #packaging #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:52 pm
