Kaiser Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 27.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 131.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 67.35 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 475.64% returns over the last 6 months and 17,623.68% over the last 12 months.