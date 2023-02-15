Kaiser Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 18.95% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.