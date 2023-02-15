Kaiser Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 18.95% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Kaiser Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 48.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 315.81% over the last 12 months.