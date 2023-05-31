English
    Kaiser Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaiser Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.81% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2023 up 376.93% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2023 up 402.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022.

    Kaiser Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Kaiser Corp shares closed at 28.22 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.66% returns over the last 6 months and -51.09% over the last 12 months.

    Kaiser Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.84-2.3612.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.84-2.3612.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.470.344.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.891.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.24-2.99-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.570.72
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.461.164.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.75-2.381.60
    Other Income0.840.420.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.59-1.961.67
    Interest0.540.210.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.05-2.171.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.05-2.171.32
    Tax0.32-0.010.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.73-2.160.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.73-2.160.90
    Minority Interest-3.460.97--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.27-1.190.90
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.81-0.410.10
    Diluted EPS0.81-0.410.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.81-0.410.10
    Diluted EPS0.81-0.410.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023