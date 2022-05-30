Kaiser Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, down 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in March 2022 down 14.75% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 56.43% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

Kaiser Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 65.45 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)