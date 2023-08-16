Kaiser Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore in June 2023 up 13.66% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 102.54% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 125.17% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

Kaiser Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 22.11 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -57.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.53% over the last 12 months.