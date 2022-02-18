Kaiser Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore, up 542.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore in December 2021 up 542.97% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 38.59% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 13.53 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)