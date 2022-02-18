Kaiser Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore, up 542.97% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaiser Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore in December 2021 up 542.97% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 38.59% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.
Kaiser Corp shares closed at 13.53 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Kaiser Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.97
|10.39
|1.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.97
|10.39
|1.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.30
|4.31
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.59
|0.20
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.64
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.18
|3.56
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|1.60
|-1.09
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|1.65
|-0.94
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|1.47
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.88
|1.47
|-1.13
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.34
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|1.13
|-1.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|1.13
|-1.12
|Minority Interest
|0.31
|-0.50
|0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.38
|0.62
|-0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.12
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.12
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.12
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.12
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited