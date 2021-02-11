Kaiser Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 63.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 63.68% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 up 24.28% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 31.78% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

Kaiser Corp shares closed at 0.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)