Kaira Can Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 7.83% from Rs. 65.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 64.37% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2022 down 54.29% from Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021.

Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 35.32 in September 2021.

Kaira Can shares closed at 2,639.85 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.