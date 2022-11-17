English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaira Can Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaira Can Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 7.83% from Rs. 65.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 64.37% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2022 down 54.29% from Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021.

    Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 35.32 in September 2021.

    Kaira Can shares closed at 2,639.85 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.

    Kaira Can Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.4786.4965.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.4786.4965.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.4762.1340.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.786.0611.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.702.882.47
    Depreciation1.181.251.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.427.485.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.476.684.94
    Other Income0.170.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.646.734.99
    Interest0.030.080.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.616.654.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.616.654.91
    Tax0.451.861.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.164.793.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.164.793.26
    Equity Share Capital0.920.920.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5851.9835.32
    Diluted EPS12.5851.9835.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5851.9835.32
    Diluted EPS12.5851.9835.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaira Can #Kaira Can Company #packaging #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm