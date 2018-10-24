Kaira Can Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore, up 11.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore in September 2018 up 11.38% from Rs. 33.63 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2018 down 23.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2018 down 13.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2017.

Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.33 in September 2017.

Kaira Can shares closed at 882.00 on October 23, 2018 (BSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and -19.82% over the last 12 months.