Kaira Can Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.48 crore, down 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.48 crore in March 2023 down 8.12% from Rs. 63.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 up 36.99% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2023 down 22.63% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

Kaira Can EPS has increased to Rs. 15.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.00 in March 2022.

Kaira Can shares closed at 2,585.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.89% over the last 12 months.