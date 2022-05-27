Kaira Can Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.65 crore, up 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.65 crore in March 2022 up 52.4% from Rs. 41.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.

Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.25 in March 2021.

Kaira Can shares closed at 1,939.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and 76.35% over the last 12 months.