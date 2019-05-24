Kaira Can Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.24 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.24 crore in March 2019 down 6.99% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 30.13% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 down 19.53% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2018.

Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.30 in March 2018.

Kaira Can shares closed at 880.00 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)