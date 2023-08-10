Kaira Can Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.81 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.81 crore in June 2023 down 23.91% from Rs. 86.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 down 67.97% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2023 down 63.03% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2022.

Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 51.98 in June 2022.

Kaira Can shares closed at 2,432.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.28% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.