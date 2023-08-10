English
    Kaira Can Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.81 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaira Can Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.81 crore in June 2023 down 23.91% from Rs. 86.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 down 67.97% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2023 down 63.03% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2022.

    Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 51.98 in June 2022.

    Kaira Can shares closed at 2,432.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.28% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.

    Kaira Can Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.8158.4886.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.8158.4886.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.0344.0662.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.432.536.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.062.512.88
    Depreciation0.831.011.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.326.537.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.001.836.68
    Other Income0.110.340.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.122.176.73
    Interest0.03-0.010.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.092.186.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.092.186.65
    Tax0.550.791.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.541.394.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.541.394.79
    Equity Share Capital0.920.920.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6515.0751.98
    Diluted EPS16.6515.0751.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6515.0751.98
    Diluted EPS16.6515.0751.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

