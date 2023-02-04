Kaira Can Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore, down 10.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore in December 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 54.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 75.32% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.04% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021.