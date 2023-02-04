English
    Kaira Can Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore, down 10.81% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaira Can Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore in December 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 54.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 75.32% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.04% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021.

    Kaira Can Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.4460.4754.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.4460.4754.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2853.4745.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-3.78-2.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.812.702.79
    Depreciation1.121.181.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.385.424.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.891.472.52
    Other Income0.210.170.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.642.69
    Interest0.100.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.001.612.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.001.612.65
    Tax0.310.45-0.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.701.162.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.701.162.82
    Equity Share Capital0.920.920.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5512.5830.59
    Diluted EPS7.5512.5830.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5512.5830.59
    Diluted EPS7.5512.5830.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited