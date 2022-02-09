Kaira Can Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.31 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.31 crore in December 2021 up 30.06% from Rs. 41.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021 up 139.34% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021 up 30.27% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020.

Kaira Can EPS has increased to Rs. 30.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.78 in December 2020.

Kaira Can shares closed at 2,503.00 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)