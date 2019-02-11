Kaira Can Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.19 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.19 crore in December 2018 up 0.71% from Rs. 31.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2018 down 46.75% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2018 down 26.28% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2017.

Kaira Can EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.87 in December 2017.

Kaira Can shares closed at 1,000.00 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)