Kabsons Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in September 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 48.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 down 35.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

Kabsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 12.09 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.13% over the last 12 months.