Kabsons Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 up 60.39% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 315.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Kabsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 10.22 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and -18.82% over the last 12 months.