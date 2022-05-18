Kabsons Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, up 33.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in March 2022 up 33.9% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 72.44% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Kabsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 13.56 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)