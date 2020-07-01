Kabsons Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in March 2020 down 8.06% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 46.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 4.56 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.82% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.