Kabsons Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabsons Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in March 2020 down 8.06% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 46.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.
Kabsons Ind shares closed at 4.56 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.82% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.
|Kabsons Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.09
|2.24
|2.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.09
|2.24
|2.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.48
|1.37
|2.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.20
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.24
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.23
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.32
|0.16
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.29
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.01
|0.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.31
|0.42
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.31
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.31
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|17.46
|17.46
|17.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.23
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.23
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.23
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.23
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am