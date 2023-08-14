Kabsons Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, up 67.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in June 2023 up 67.91% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 286.79% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 506.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Kabsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 10.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.30% over the last 12 months.