Kabsons Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 78.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabsons Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2022 up 78.33% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 166.88% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 127.78% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 10.71 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.09% returns over the last 6 months and 24.10% over the last 12 months.

Kabsons Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.93 3.28 1.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.93 3.28 1.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.37 2.80 0.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -0.11 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.23 0.21
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 0.23 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 0.01 0.25
Other Income 0.09 0.05 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.05 0.44
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 0.04 0.43
Exceptional Items -- 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Tax -0.30 0.05 0.44
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 0.05 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 0.05 0.44
Equity Share Capital 17.46 17.46 17.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.03 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.03 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.03 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.03 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
