Kabsons Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 78.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2022 up 78.33% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 166.88% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 127.78% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 10.71 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.09% returns over the last 6 months and 24.10% over the last 12 months.