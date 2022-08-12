Kabsons Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 78.33% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabsons Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2022 up 78.33% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 166.88% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 127.78% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.
Kabsons Ind shares closed at 10.71 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.09% returns over the last 6 months and 24.10% over the last 12 months.
|Kabsons Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.93
|3.28
|1.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.93
|3.28
|1.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.37
|2.80
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.11
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.23
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.23
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.01
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.05
|0.44
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.04
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.44
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|17.46
|17.46
|17.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.03
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.03
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.03
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.03
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited