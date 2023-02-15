Kabsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 33.69% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.