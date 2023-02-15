Kabsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 33.69% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Kabsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

Kabsons Ind shares closed at 10.31 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.96% returns over the last 6 months and -31.04% over the last 12 months.