Kabra Extrusion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.05 crore, up 116.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.05 crore in September 2022 up 116.65% from Rs. 83.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.55 crore in September 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.37 crore in September 2022 up 44.77% from Rs. 13.38 crore in September 2021.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 407.85 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 64.39% over the last 12 months.

Kabra Extrusion Technik
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.05 105.16 83.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.05 105.16 83.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.72 82.14 48.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.74 -9.53 3.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.07 10.66 9.04
Depreciation 3.32 3.25 2.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.96 11.24 9.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.72 7.40 9.37
Other Income 1.33 0.59 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.05 7.98 10.58
Interest 2.05 1.56 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.00 6.43 10.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.00 6.43 10.12
Tax 4.45 2.04 3.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.55 4.39 6.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.55 4.39 6.69
Equity Share Capital 16.04 16.04 15.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 1.37 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.73 1.25 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 1.37 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.73 1.25 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
